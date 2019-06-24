HE JUGGLED a full-time teaching job with penning a novel - and one year later Paul Manship has had the work published.

The book - called Kerching – is based in Bettws, Newport and centres around a person called Richie.

Mr Manship, who has now written his sixth book, explained that Kerching is educational and aimed at eight to 12 year-olds.

He said: “The main character is Richie, who badly wants a PS4 for his birthday but his family can't afford to get him one. He contemplates begging, borrowing and even stealing to try and get one. Meanwhile, to make things worse, Richie's class are doing a whole project about money. Safe to say, by the end of the book, Richie learns a lot of lessons about money.

“Financial education has become a big part of the curriculum and this story, with its money-based theme, ties in nicely with that.

“The book could be used as an entertaining class reader to tie in with maths lessons.”

Mr Manship, who teaches at Millbrook Primary, added that people have described the book as “funny, with a strong message”.

He said: “I've been told, is funny, moving, with a strong message.

“I really hope people decide to buy this book.

“My other books have also been very popular. My first book that I wrote was called Rewind and that was published in 2006."

Kerching is published by Gomer Press and is available to buy from the publishers.