MOTORISTS are reminded that the M4 at the Brynglas Tunnels will be closed Wednesday for essential maintenance works and an emergency service exercise.

The closure will be in both directions from 8pm to 6am.

Once the exercise has been completed, maintenance will commence.

The exercise may cause some noise within the tunnels as the use of public address system is required in order to test the emergency services taking part in the exercise.

Once the exercise and work are both completed, the re-opening of the M4 will take place at the earliest opportunity.

