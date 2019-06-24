THERE was only one conversation topic in Chepstow last week – the new B&M Home Store, which opened on Wednesday.

Crowds of shoppers visited the store on its opening day, eager to take a first look inside the discount store.

“The new store has been really busy since it opened, and feedback from customers has been great so far," store manager Mike Evans said.

The shop, in Beaufort Park, has taken over the site of the former Homebase store, which closed in April.

The refurbished store employs 80 people, including many of those who worked previously at Homebase, and features its own garden centre.

And the new shop has made a good first impression with many locals.

"It's great to see B&M open and the building not being left empty for too long," one shopper said.

"The shop is a welcome addition to the town and seems to have been very busy since it opened."

At last week's grand opening, B&M staff were asked to nominate a local charity to benefit from any work they do for the local community.

They chose the local Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) lifeboat rescue group, whose members had been invited along to officially unveil the new Chepstow store alongside town mayor Cllr Tom Kirton.

The SARA members were then presented with £250 of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

“A big thank you to SARA Rescue who helped us open the store on Wednesday morning," Mr Evans said. "We hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community.”