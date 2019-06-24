THE Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

Areas of Monmouthshire are likely to bear the brunt of the downpours.

The warning is expected to last for most of today before the storms move eastwards into England.

READ MORE:

During the day, heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption to travel.

The Met Office warning advises that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater which could cause danger to life.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, we will keep you updated with the situations on the roads throughout the region.

The weather for the rest of the week looks to be more settled. Tomorrow being noticeably cooler due to the expected storms later today.

For the rest of the week, warm sunny weather is expected with temperatures above 20 degrees for the most part. Friday looks to have the best of the weather with highs of 26 degrees.

For more information about how to stay safe during a thunderstorm, visit the Met Office website at