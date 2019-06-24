A CAERPHILLY depot Stagecoach bus driver has won the 'Bus Driver of the Year' award.

This year's local competition was held in Cwmbran and Alexsai Gladis came first overall after completing a series of tests related to their driving skills.

Alexsai said "I am very, very happy to have won this award. Thank you Stagecoach for rewarding my good driving."

To win, Alexsai completed a short drive around an indstrial estate in Cwmbran and completed a specially adapted theory test, which included road safety and hazard awareness questions.

Second and third place went to Blackwood depot drivers Gareth Bloom and Rhian Jones respectively.

READ MORE:

While another driver from Blackwood's depot, Michael Hutchens, got the top score in the Highway Code.

(All competitors at Cwmbran including Operations Director, David Conway and Driver trainer South Wales, Simon Furley)

Nigel Winter, Managing Director, Stagecoach in South Wales said: "I'm delighted to congratulate Aleksai on his win as our best bus driver in South Wales.

"Having won the award for 'Driver of the Year’, it just proves his skill and overall commitment to his job.

"Many of our drivers across South Wales consistently surpass our expectations in their day-to-day duties and it's great that their efforts can be rewarded."

Aleksai, winner of £250 cash, will now go on to compete in the National Driver of the Year finals, which will be held in Blackpool in September.