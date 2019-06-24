UPDATE: The accident has now been moved onto the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened.

A COLLISION on the M4 has led to the blockage of one lane and queues of traffic.

The incident has occurred on the eastbound carriageway between J28 at Tredegar Park to J27 at Highcross.

Congestion is reported all the way back to J29 (A48(M) interchange).

Lane three (of three) is currently blocked.

Elsewhere on the roads, there is the usual congestion around the Brynglas Tunnels westbound on the M4, while the eastbound carriageway is also busy heading from the Coldra towards J23a at Magor.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "At approximately 7.10am this morning, we received reports of a road traffic collision on the M4 Eastbound shortly after junction 28 for Tredegar Park.

"A white Ford Fiesta and white Toyota van were involved in a collision, temporarily blocking one lane. No injuries were reported."