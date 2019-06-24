AN incident near Devauden which resulted in a car being lodged in a roadside tree greeted Gwent Police officers in the early hours of this morning.

The driver had left the scene before the police arrived.

The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Polo, had left the road and hit a stone wall before coming to a stop in the tree.

The Gwent Police statement continued: "We were called to a road traffic collision on the Devauden Road, between St. Arvans and Devauden, at approximately 1.50am on Monday, June 24.

"The collision involved a black Volkswagen Polo that had left the road and hit a stone wall. The driver of the vehicle was absent from the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing."