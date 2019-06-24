A PUB landlord has been fined for the sale of alcohol on his premises to underage teenagers.

Michael Bishop, 47, runs the Angel Inn in Maesycwmmer and one of his bar staff gave two 15-year-olds two bottles of lager.

According to Caerphilly County Borough Council, the incident happened when Bishop was away from the bar and a friend of his, who was not employed, served the teenagers.

Trading Standards, who took the two volunteers to the premises for a test purchase after being made aware that children were being served alcohol, took the landlord and friend to court.

At the hearing at Cwmbran Magistrates Court, it was heard that no procedures were in place to ensure children were not served alcohol.

Bishop did not attend court and was found guilty in his absence.

He was given a £600 fine, and was ordered to pay costs of £649.90 and a £66 victim surcharge.

The friend who served the children was also issued with a £100 Penalty Notice.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, Cabinet Member for Public Protection said, “These irresponsible actions have seen Mr Bishop having to pay more than £1,375 for something which could so easily have been avoided if he had taken his licensing responsibilities seriously.

"I hope this prosecution will send a clear message to the very small minority who flout the law in this manner that they will not get away with it."

