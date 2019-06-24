A SEVEN-year-old girl was inspired to cut off her hair after watching her aunt lose hers while fighting leukaemia.

Molly Jeffries, from Risca, was driven to action after seeing her aunt in a wig at a family wedding.

The plucky schoolgirl asked her aunt where the wig had come from, and after finding out the Princess Trust charity make wigs from donated hair - her mind was made up.

(Seven-year-old Molly Jeffries before having her hair cut for The Princess Trust)

“She said that she would like to make other little girls feel and look beautiful and suggested cutting her hair,” said Molly's mum, Emma.

Tuesday, June 11 was Molly's big day and she had 27cm of hair cut off, packaged up and posted to The Little Princess Trust.

(Molly immediately after having her hair cut)

Since getting the chop, Molly has been beaming with pride.

She told everyone she met on the way to the post office near the Exchange in Risca, including a ‘kind man’ by the name of Peter who covered the postage cost for the hair.

(Molly in the Post Office with her bag of hair ready to send off)

Molly said: “I feel even more beautiful with my shorter hair and feel like a ‘real life princess’ for helping others.”

(The happy smile of Molly, a girl proud to know she has helped others)

She would like other girls to consider helping to make ill children feel beautiful and her proud parents and family have been amazed by her selflessness.

She has already asked how long it will take her hair to grow back so that she can do it all over again.

Now aged 29, Molly's aunt Katie John was diagnosed with leukaemia aged 16.

(Katie John (R), with sponsor Emma Smallcomb after receiving her Pride of Gwent award in 2017)

She has been in remission for more than 10 years and in 2017, won the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent award for her fundraising efforts, raising thousands of pounds for the Rainbow Ward at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital and Teenage Cancer Trust.