GWENT Police are continuing to investigate reports ofdisorder in Abergavenny town centre, which took place on Saturday evening
.
Officers attended Frogmore Street at approximately 5.40pm, and arrested five men on suspicion of assault and violent disorder.
The men – aged 33, 36 and two aged 26, all from the Brynmawr area; and a 25-year-old of no fixed address – have been released under investigation.
Four people were treated at Nevill Hall Hospital for head injuries. A police officer was also hurt, but after being treated has since returned to duty.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting log 383 of 22/06/19, or to direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
