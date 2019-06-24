GWENT Police are continuing to investigate reports of

Officers attended Frogmore Street at approximately 5.40pm, and arrested five men on suspicion of assault and violent disorder.

The men – aged 33, 36 and two aged 26, all from the Brynmawr area; and a 25-year-old of no fixed address – have been released under investigation.

Four people were treated at Nevill Hall Hospital for head injuries. A police officer was also hurt, but after being treated has since returned to duty.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting log 383 of 22/06/19, or to direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.