A MAN from Newport was recognised by the Welsh Blood Service for reaching the highest blood donation milestone of 100 donations at an award ceremony in Cardiff – an award which takes a minimum of 30 years to achieve.

The evening celebrated 73 milestone donors for their commitment to helping save or improve the lives of patients in need across Wales.

John Dennis, 58 from Lliswerry, was one of five donors to celebrate reaching their 100th donation on the evening. As each donation received could be used to help three patients, John has potentially saved up to 300 lives since making his first donation.

He said: “Giving blood is one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had.

“My brother Graham was recently hospitalised with anaemia and had to receive blood as a consequence.

"Knowing that each one of my 100 donations has gone to help other patients in hospital has made giving blood over the years all the more enjoyable.

“I would encourage everyone, especially the younger generations to consider giving blood if they can, your decision to donate could save someone’s life.”

In addition to the 61 whole blood donors who received awards, five platelet and seven bone marrow donors from Cardiff and its surrounding areas were also recognised for their contributions to saving and improving lives.

Blood and platelet donations can be used to help support patients in need across the country, from emergency situations such as serious accidents and childbirth complications to supporting cancer patients following chemotherapy treatment.

Director of the Welsh Blood Service, Alan Prosser said: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to thank the donors that have consistently given so much of their time to the Welsh Blood Service.

“Blood stocks at the moment are in a healthy position and we have our loyal donors across the country to thank for helping us ensure we maintain a steady supply of blood products to the 19 hospitals we support across Wales.

“Despite the fantastic support we receive, we need to continue increasing the number of people who currently donate, particularly those aged between 17 and 30 years old. If you’ve thought about giving blood before, now is a great time to try.”

The Welsh Blood Service needs to collect 350 blood donations every single day to supply hospitals with blood for patients in need.

To find out more, visit welshblood.org.uk or call 0800 252 266.