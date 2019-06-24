TICKETS for the Stadium Rocks event in Cwmbran are now available online.

Newport reggae-rock band Skindred will headline the event at Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday, October 26.

On Friday, we reported how organisers Torfaen Leisure Trust were inundated with calls to their box office number by fans eager to snap up tickets to the one-day event.

But music-lovers can now bypass the telephone queues and pick up their tickets online at the event's ticket portal on Eventbrite.

Skindred will be supported at Stadium Rocks by Fallen Temples, Those Damn Crows, Tigress, and Who Knows Didley.

Tickets cost £25 and online customers will also need to pay a £2.54 booking fee.

Alternatively, book via the Torfaen Leisure Trust box office on 01633 627100.