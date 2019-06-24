A REGIONAL assembly member is consulting his constituents about who they think he should vote for in the Conservative Party leadership election.

Mohammad Asghar, a member of the Welsh Assembly for South East Wales, has a vote to decide whether Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson becomes Conservative Party Leader and Prime Minister.

Mr Asghar declared today that his decision will be made once he has "read and listen[ed] to every view received" from his constituents.

“There is fierce competition for the election of Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister," he said.

“Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are both intelligent, ambitious and articulate men. It’s a tough choice.

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are vying to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister

MORE NEWS:

“Having been contacted by numerous constituents, who are upset that they are unable to vote, today I am doing something that I doubt has been done before.

“I would like to give my constituents the chance to select our Prime Minister with my vote.

“I would like to ask all residents of South Wales East to tell me who they would like to see as Conservative Party Leader and Prime Minister of the UK.

“I will read and listen to every view received and will give each reason my full consideration before deciding who to support.”

The Conservative Party leadership election was triggered in May following Theresa May's announcement that she would resign as party leader on June 10 and as prime minister once her successor had been elected.

The leadership result will be announced on July 22.