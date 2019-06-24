A JUDGE has ruled that a Caerphilly council decision to close Pontllanfraith leisure centre for good next Sunday, June 30, be quashed.

The council voted in April to close the centre, in the face of much local opposition, as part of a long term leisure strategy.

But campaigners obtained a High Court injunction last month, effectively barring such a move before a judicial review of the council's decision.

At the hearing at the Administrative Court in Cardiff, the judge - Mr Justice Swift - came down in campaigners' favour over the centre closure, meaning it must remain open for now.

But he rejected their legal challenge against the council's leisure strategy.

Shane Williams, a regular user of the centre, told the Argus that campaigners are pleased with the outcome regarding the centre's immediate future.

And he urged the council to rethink its proposal, including giving consideration to the setting up of a Community Asset Transfer that would enable the running of the centre to be taken out of the council's hands.

More follows.