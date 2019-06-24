A Rogerstone food manufacturing business is looking to recruit 600 staff to help it through its peak period.

The staff will mainly be on temporary contracts working in food manufacturing at the 2 Sisters Food Group site, although some may be able to convert to permanent jobs.

The company has enlisted the help of recruiter Randstad to help fill the positions. The recruitment firm has set up a base at the 2 Sister's site.

The 2 Sisters Food Group produces more than 1.5m and 620 tonnes of meals every week.

Randstad is looking to place new, previous and experienced workers in the area in jobs at the site.

Workers will have the opportunity to work with food brands including M&S, Aldi and McCain, alongside 1,500 current employees.

Sally Cleary, managing director of Randstad Inhouse Services UK, said: “2 Sisters Food Group is one of Newport’s most well-known and reputable employers, and we are thrilled it has appointed Randstad to support its recruitment drive. With food manufacturing experience going back to the 1950s, the much loved iconic brand employs more than 1,500 workers.

"We’re fully committed to working with the local community in Rogerstone and encourage anyone who is looking for work, or who has worked there previously and looking to return, to get in touch with us. We’ve got 600 roles available.”

Andrew David, head of HR at 2 Sisters Food Group said: “With a strong heritage in the food manufacturing industry and we’re passionate about investing in our people and the city of Newport where it all began in the 80s. To be able to play such a key part in the local community is hugely important to us.”