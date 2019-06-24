AN ARRAY of wonderful workshops will spread some festival spirit ahead of Newport’s Big Splash.

The ‘Festival Makers’ workshops are being hosted by Riverfront Theatre, in collaboration with Citrus Arts, a South Wales based performance company founded by Welsh artists James and Bridie Doyle-Roberts.

They will teach people new skills in preparation for Newport’s Big Splash festival, which is taking over the city centre on July 20 and 21.

There will be Circus Skills Workshops on Sunday June 30 and Sunday 14 July from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Participants can try circus skills, including hula hooping, trapezing and tightrope walking. In the workshops there will also be the opportunity to learn some choreography and take part in a special routine over the Big Splash weekend.

Big Splash 2018 (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

For those who prefer planning to performing, there is a High Expectations to High Vis workshop taking place tomorrow (June 25).

This workshop looks at planning a public arts event, including the practicalities and possible pitfalls, and will be from 5pm to 8pm.

Other creative workshops include a Willow Art Workshop, from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday June 30, with attendees creating shooting stars – or even a galaxy – to display at Big Splash festival.

Plus, there will be Combined Willow Art & Screen-Printing Workshop the following Sunday (July 7) from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Community Arts Development Officer at Riverfront Theatre, Sally-Anne Evans, said: “These workshops are a fantastic opportunity to work with professional artists and gain new skill, plus involved with Newport’s fantastic festivals which are all unique and offer so much to our city.

“We are delighted to also be working with other groups, Resilient Communities and Fusion, to offer free accredited Stewarding courses as well as Safeguarding and First Aid.”

All Festival Makers workshops will be held at Riverfront Theatre and been made possible with funding from Fusion and Resilient Communities.

To book a place on any of the workshops, or for more information, e-mail sally-anne.evans@newportlive.co.uk