FEARS for the future of a historic mansion have been voiced after plans to convert it into 51 apartments were rejected by Welsh ministers.

Planning permission to convert the grade-II* listed Troy House near Monmouth, approved by Monmouthshire council last year, has been overturned by the Welsh Government.

A planning inspector said concerns over potential flooding and the location of the development within countryside outweighed the long-term preservation of the building.

But Monmouthshire councillors criticised the decision at a meeting on Thursday.

Councillor Bob Greenland said he was “surprised and disappointed” planning approval had been overturned.

He said: “The outcome of that [decision] is that it remains a building at risk and to give it a long-term future will cost many millions of pounds.

“Unless there is a feasible opportunity for development adjacent to it there is no commercial future for that house.

“If that is the case then the upkeep of it, and making sure it remains in reasonable order, will fall on this council.

“It’s money that we cannot afford, we are talking many millions of pounds.”

Councillor Greenland said it was now up to the Welsh Government to “come up with a solution” for the future of the building.

The 17th century mansion is said to be in urgent need of repair and is on a buildings at risk register.

Councillor Richard John, who represents the Mitchel Troy ward, said there was a “very strong desire locally” to secure the future of the building.

“I do feel concerned the Welsh Government can make a decision overturning the local expertise of our planning committee,” he added.

A planning inspector’s report says the site is located almost entirely within a flood zone and that the development is considered “highly vulnerable.”

The building is also located within open countryside, where planning policy is against new developments except in special circumstances.

However the owner of the building, Peter Carroll, says there is “no known flooding of Troy House in living memory.”

“There is no known acceptable alternative which would secure the future of this unique nationally and architecturally important listed building,” Mr Carroll said in the inspector’s report.

The proposals would see 19 apartments developed within the listed building, a further 31 split between two new purpose-built wings and one at the gatehouse, close to the entrance into the grounds.

Monmouthshire council’s planning committee will discuss the decision at a meeting next Tuesday.

The decision to overturn planning permission can be challenged in court, with the deadline for submitting a challenge July 18.