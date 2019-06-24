A LITTER pick by a newly formed group has been hailed a success after clearing 20 bags of litter in their first outing.

Newport East Litter Pickers, founded by HR worker Ben Antoniou, is tackling the issue of fly tipping and littering in Newport East, and took on their first mission on the weekend.

In all, 15 volunteers gave up an hour of their time to clear litter near Lliswerry Ponds and Aberthaw Road.

(Litter cleared from Lliswerry Pond and Aberthaw Road)

The litter pick was followed by the group visiting Quarters Coffee, the groups’ sponsors, for a cuppa and some cake.

Mr Antoniou said: “The first litter pick went really well, with a decent turnout – I think the good weather helped!”

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Estelle Lewis from Resilient Communities at Newport City Council who helped organise the event, and to Quarters Coffee for sponsoring us.

“The volunteers really enjoyed the social aspect and the chance to meet like-minded people who care about our community and the environment, with coffee and cake after the event.”

(Newport East Litter Pickers enjoy a cuppa and cake at Quarters Coffee)

Mr Antoniou is passionate about his cause –

He hopes to make their litter pick a monthly event, with residents of Newport East encouraged to get in touch if there’s an area they think the group should focus on.

For those hoping to get involved with Newport East Litter Pickers, suggest an area, or just interested in finding out more, e-mail cleangreennewport@gmail.com

You can ask to join their WhatsApp group to stay up to date with news about future events.