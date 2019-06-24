THE community of Blaenavon rallied together on Saturday night for a fundraising concert to support Blaenavon Heritage Railway, nearly six months after the organisations offices were ransacked by thieves.

Around 200 people attended the concert at Blaenavon Workmen's Hall to hear performances by Blaenavon Town Band, Blaenavon Ladies Choir, and Blaenavon Male Voice Choir.

Torfaen councillor Alan Jones, who organised the event, said: "The concert was a fantastic, well-attended event and my thanks go to people who attended the concert also for making this a very memorable night."

Nick Thomas Symonds MP compered the evening, and special guests included Lynne Neagle AM, former MP Lord Murphy of Torfaen, and Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen council.

Tom Edwards, of Blaenavon Heritage Railway, said: "It’s believed over 200 people attended the event, with many local businesses having donated raffles prizes for this event, raising even more much-needed funds for the railway.

"It’s wonderful to see the local community working together for such a great cause and having a brilliant evening's entertainment."

The jovial mood at the workmen's hall was a far cry from the despair felt in the town

.

Cllr Jones said it was too early to say how much Saturday's concert had raised for the heritage railway, but described himself as "a really happy and emotional man" after the event's success.

He thanked the concert's attendees for "a memorable night", as well as the workmen's hall and the heritage railway's volunteers for managing the event.

"Blaenavon Town Band, Blaenavon Ladies Choir, and Blaenavon Male Voice Choir were all magnificent, and we are very lucky to have such talented musicians and chorists in our World Heritage Town," he added.