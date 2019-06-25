THERE are less than 100 days to go until the biggest event of the speedway calendar returns to Cardiff for its 19th year.

The 2019 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) will take place on Saturday September 21 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with the world’s best speedway riders racing at speeds which can exceed 120kmph on 500cc bikes with a single fixed gear and no brakes.

(Picture: Speedway GP)

15 riders representing nine different nations will battle it out for World Championship points, with reigning champion and Great Britain rider, Tai Woffinden, hoping to retain his title on home soil.

Riders will compete over 23 heats; for each heat four riders will complete four laps of the track on bikes that run on methanol - an environmentally friendly fuel.

(Picture: Speedway GP)

New to the 2019 season, qualifying will take place on Friday September 20. Each rider will complete as many laps as they can in a 60-second slot. The fastest rider will be able to select their own gate position for the main event, with the slowest rider picking their gate position last.

Along with world-class racing, a dedicated Fanzone at City Hall Lawn will provide an action-packed day of entertainment for all the family featuring live performances from special guests, autograph sessions with the SGP riders, food and drink stalls and more.

(Picture: Speedway GP)

The Fanzone will be open from 11am to 3.30pm with entertainment to be announced in the lead-up.

Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of IMG Motorsports, said: “Speedway is one of only a few sporting events that offer multiple heats of exhilarating entertainment for the whole family, and you don’t need an extensive knowledge of motorsport to enjoy the event.

“With it now being the 19th year we’ve hosted our most-anticipated event of the series in Cardiff, the city really has become renowned within the sport and we can’t wait to be back in September.”.

A range of tickets for the event are available, starting at just £20, with discounts available for families. There are also several hospitality packages available which include the opportunity to exclusively visit the pits.

For more information or tickets visit