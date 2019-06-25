BUSINESSES right across the city are lining up to support our one-month appeal to feed the city’s most vulnerable.

Since making our SOS call, businesses have pledged to act as drop-off points, where people can leave food items.

Amy McCann, who runs the McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar in High Street, is getting involved because she “believes it is the right thing to do”.

“There are lots of people out there who are in need,” she said.

“One day it could happen to anyone of us.

“Dropping food off is a very simple task to do. Our doors are open to people who want to drop off food for the South Wales Argus’ appeal.”

The owner of Barnabas Arts House and the Phyllis Maud Performance Space said she was “appalled” that foodbanks are still operating - and it was this reason that she has thrown her support behind our appeal.

“It is outrageous that we are the fifth largest economy in the world and yet we still have foodbanks,” said Janet Martin.

“There should be no need for foodbanks.

“I encourage anyone who can help this appeal to do so. There are people out there who are relying on donations to eat.”

Nick Portman said as manager of Baneswell Social Club he would ensure the business, not only acts as a drop-off point, but will also donates food.

“I got involved last year because I often hear of people needing to use foodbanks,” he said.

“I will soon donate food to Newport Foodbank.”

And Annette Farmer, who runs a stall in Newport Market called X-Clusive Jewellery, also pledged to support the appeal, saying: “We are more than happy to help a great community cause for the citizens of

Newport.”

Items needed by Newport Foodbank include: Tinned fish, coffee, tinned fruit, milk, rice pudding, custard, tinned tomatoes and toiletries.

If you would like to donate any of the above, you can visit Newport Foodbank along Corn Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Items can also be taken to McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar and Baneswell Social Club everyday. Barnabas Arts House will be open every Tuesday to Friday and X-Clusive Jewellery will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm to receive donations.