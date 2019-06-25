NEWPORT Uskmouth Sailing Club will be holding an open day this Saturday, June 29.

The aim of the event is to attract new members by giving a free experience to sail as crew on member’s boats and learn about sailing in the Bristol channel from current members.

(The flyer advertising Saturday's open day)

The club is now in its 51st year with a whole host of members enjoying sailing along the river.

What originally began as a small sailing and social club for the Newport Uskmouth Powerstation workers in 1959 became known as the Newport Uskmouth Sailing Club in 1968. It's run solely by the members.

It's a hands-on club with members maintaining their own boats and moorings and is a great way to get into sailing.

On the open day, there will also be food, stalls and a raffle for attendees. If you're planning of turning up, please contact the club so they can cater for those attending. You can contact them by calling 01633 485966