A MISERABLE start for North and east Wales is likely to ease slowly this morning, though light clouds and rain could continue at times, according to the Met Office.

Some sunshine is expected to develop in the west and south later, perhaps sparking the odd shower.

But despite the rain it's still fairly warm. Maximum temperatures could reach as high as 24 °C.

Tonight, there could be cloudy and murky fog and patchy drizzle over hills and mountains.

Some clear spells in north and west Wales are expected, and the temperature should remain fairly warm and humid. Minimum temperature will be around the 13 °C mark.

READ MORE:

Tomorrow, forecasters predict a cloudy and murky start, slowly brightening up with warm spells of sunshine developing.

A few places in east Wales may remain cloudy. Maximum temperatures should be 24 °C.

The rest of the week could be dryer, say forecasters, with increasingly sunny and very warm spells, perhaps hot in places during Thursday and Friday.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place over parts of England today, while North Wales is covered by a warning for rain.