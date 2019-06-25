HUNDREDS of food fans flocked to Brynmawr Street Food Festival on the weekend.

Returning for the third time, although not consecutively, Brynmawr Street Food Festival took over the town’s Market Square on Saturday June 22, with vendors selling out before the festival ended.

Organiser Pete Morris (Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

Pete Morris, of Little Dragon Pizza Van, is the main organiser of the event and said: “The weather was on our side and it was an amazing day with a great turn out.

“Hundreds of people came from far and wide and we’ve had some really positive feedback.

“Next year we will have more people helping to organise the food festival, so hopefully we’ll be able to introduce a live music stage and some children’s entertainment, plus more traders and artisan food.

“A huge thank you to all the traders who attended, to Cllr Wayne Hodgins and Anne Baker, of Miss Daisy's Kitchen, for helping organise, and to the community for supporting the festival – it means a lot.”

(Guests enjoying Brynmawr Street Food Festival. Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

There were some last-minute dropouts, but there was still plenty of mouth-watering meals for guests to tuck into.

(Sitting down to snack. Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

Along with Little Dragon Pizza Van and Miss Daisy's Kitchen, stalls included:

(The Beefy Boys (Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

(Dirty Bird Fried Chicken. Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

(Puckin’ Poutine. Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

(The Welsh Shortbread Company. Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

(The Beer Box. Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

(Carini’s Ice-cream. Picture Wales Photography - www.picturewales.com)

Check out the full gallery of photos, taken by Picture Wales Photography, at the top of this article