A WOMAN who sexually abused a young boy after “grooming and corrupting” him has been jailed.

Grethe Tozer, 44, formerly of Cwmbran, preyed on her victim when she was in her late 20s.

Prosecutor Clare Wilks told Newport Crown Court: “The complainant wanted to come forward for many years, but he said he simply didn’t have the courage to do so.”

She read out his victim impact statement in which he spoke of how his ordeal has “had a massive impact upon him”.

The court heard how if it wasn’t for the support of his family “he wouldn’t be here today”.

Miss Wilks said there had been an element of “grooming” in the case.

She added: “He has spoken about how he doesn’t trust people. He mentioned being wound up that the case was going to trial but the fact the defendant entered guilty pleas have given him some comfort.

“But he says, ‘I still feel like she messed up my life.’”

Tozer pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and three charges of indecency with a child the day before she was due to stand trial.

The defendant, of Cortis Road, Wandsworth, London, had no previous convictions.

Tomas Quinn, mitigating, said: “The defendant hates herself for what she has done. She realises what she did was a bad thing.

“She did not want to put the victim through a trial. She does not seek to minimise her actions.

“What she did was wrong and she regrets everything she did.”

Mr Quinn said that so many other defendants “continue on with the deceit” but his client “was willing to accept responsibility for what she has done”.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Tozer: “You knew what you were doing and you did so on numerous occasions.”

He said her actions had a “corrupting” effect on her victim and added: “You were much older – he was a child.”

The judge jailed her for three years and nine months and told her she would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.