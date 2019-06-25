A MAN is pretending to be a window cleaner and demanding money off elderly and vulnerable residents in the east of Newport for work he hasn't done, according to Gwent Police.

The force has warned residents to be on the look out for the man, who reportedly threatens his targets if they refuse to pay him.

There are reports of this happening in Caerleon, Lliswerry, Beechwood and Maindee.

The police urge people to keep their doors locked and be careful who they answer the door to.

Pc Leanne Pole, of the Newport East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These are opportunistic incidents whereby the suspect is targeting elderly and vulnerable persons into giving him money and threatening those who don't. In some instances he has returned to the same address more than once.

"Although we are continuing to investigate, we would like to remind residents to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from crime."

If you have any information, please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 513 of 23/6/19.

You can also direct message them on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.