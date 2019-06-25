A HOMELESS drop-in service and emergency accommodation venue are seeking donations of supplies.

Eden Gate, located on Hill Street, Newport, recently announced that they would be

providing more emergency accommodation for the homeless in Newport.

With the increased opening times, comes an increase in demand for supplies. Night Shelter Plus are asking for people to help them help those less fortunate by donating UHT milk, biscuits, sugar, coffee and pot noodles.

Eden Gate operations manager Marc Hepton said: “Eden Gate run city centre drop-in services three times a week for those who are experiencing homelessness or on a low income.

“We also provide emergency accommodation 5 nights a week and the associated resettlement support between April-November."

“Our services are run on a shoestring; therefore we are dependent upon the generosity of the local community for practical donations.

“We are often overwhelmed by the generosity of people who want to support us practically.

“Eden Gate are looking for donations of UHT Milk, biscuits, sugar, coffee & pot noodles (No tea please we already have plenty!)

“Any donations would be much appreciated and used to provide hospitality to those experiencing homelessness. “

If you are able to give a donation, you can drop it off at the Eden Gate offices, 25 Hill Street, Newport, NP20 1LZ.