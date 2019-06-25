THERE has been a delay in the return home of a Caerphilly dad who has been in a Spanish hospital for more than a month.

Haydn Atwood, 39 from Trethomas, was due to be transported back to the UK on Friday, June 21, more than a month after being hit by a car and left seriously injured.

Sadly for Mr Atwood and his family, this has been delayed due to an infection contracted while in the hospital.

READ MORE:

Mr Atwood’s mother-in-law Suzanne Gater said that the infection in one of his wounds meant that he was too unwell to travel and that they are waiting to hear from the Spanish doctors on when he will be well enough to return.

His journey home was set to see him leave Malaga and travel to Paris via ambulance, before a trip on the Eurotunnel and then on to a hospital in the UK.

The 24-hour journey with a full medical team was set to cost the family around £10,600 - which they raised through fundraising.

The family are now playing a waiting game to see when this will happen. They have already spent £1,500 to send a British paramedic over to assess the situation.

Ms Gater said that the paramedic will not be going back out until the discharge papers have been received, to avoid further cost to the family.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family and some fundraising events including a BMX ride hosted by Ashley's sponsors raised the money to be able to bring Mr Atwood home.

Mr Atwood has been in the hospital since the accident on May 13, the first day of his holiday with his girlfriend and son, Ashley.

17-year-old Ashley witnessed the horrific moment Mr Atwood was hit by a car and previously said he thought his dad had died - such was the seriousness of the accident.

Mr Atwood has had to have several operations including one on his pelvis and leg and was on life support for the beginning of his hospital stay.

He also suffered a torn aorta, shattered fifth vertebrae, broken ribs, a fractured cheekbone and a shattered skull.