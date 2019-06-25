IT WAS a fun-fuelled day of electric car racing for youngsters last Saturday.

South Wales Goblin Greenpower Race was at Renishaw, in Miskin, on June 22 with children from primary school’s in Newport, Torfaen and beyond racing cars designed and built by themselves.

(Some of the cars featured in the Goblin Greenpower race)

St Julian’s Primary School returned with three cars and were joined by three new local teams: ‘The Overtaker’ from Clytha Primary School in Newport, ‘Pontnewydd Pandas’ from Pontnewydd Primary School, Cwmbran, and ‘OLA Racers’ from Our Lady of the Angels Primary School, Cwmbran.

(Pupils from Clytha Primary School with 'The Overtaker.' Picture: Peter Mining)

Other school’s from further afield took part, with all racers between nine and 11-years-old.

An exciting day of drag, slalom and sprint events finished in a thrilling close-run sprint final when Tonyrefail Primary pipped Cwmlai Primary at the post to win.

Our Lady of the Angel Primary School won the ‘Spirit of Greenpower Award’ for their ‘Amazing teamwork and positive attitude despite defeat.’

(Our Lady of the Angels pupils' with their Award. Picture: Peter Mining)

The Goblin race was organised by Greenpower Education Trust, a UK based charity which inspires young people around the world to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) through designing, building and racing electric cars.

Greenpower is sponsored by the company Siemens, with the Goblin Greenpower race sponsored by engineering company Renishaw.

(St Julian's Primary School pupils with 'Fiery Unicorn')

Ciara Doyle, an engineer for Siemens at Severn Power station in Newport, said: “There is a massive shortage of engineers and technicians, estimated by EngineeringUK to be in the region of 59,000 per year in the UK.

“Greenpower provides opportunities to bring schools and businesses together through mentoring and sponsorship, giving students the insight into many different careers. “One of the team members told me she wants to go back to her primary school to help their team build the car next year when she is in high school. Its hearing stories like that, that makes it all worth it.”

('The Overtaker' during scrutiny. Picture: Peter Mining)

One example of a life changed by Greenpower is Ellie Edbrooke, who got involved with Greenpower in school, went on to study Medical Physics in Cardiff University and now works at Renishaw as a Graduate Medical Engineer.

Ms Edbrooke said: “Greenpower has helped me in my career by giving me that initial spark of interest in engineering.

“It has also been a good opportunity to show that I have the interest and enthusiasm for engineering outside of academic studies, which I believe helped in getting my industrial placement position.

“It has not only helped in engineering skills but other skills that I can apply to my workplace such as communication and teamwork”

If you would like to find out more about the Greenpower project, e-mail ciara.doyle@siemens.com