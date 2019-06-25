Here's the latest Argus column by Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Cllr David Poole:

THE council’s cabinet has agreed an ambitious new strategy which sets out a blueprint of transformation for the organisation over the coming years.

The document, called #TeamCaerphilly – Better Together, has been given the green light and we want local people to help us shape the way we deliver our services in the future.

Watch this space for more information and ways to get involved!

MORE NEWS:

Next week the cabinet will consider a report to finally address the air quality issues on Hafodyrynys Hill.

Readers will be aware that we have been working closely with the residents and that a formal consultation has taken place over recent weeks.

It is recommended that we purchase the properties (at 150 per cent of their market value) followed by demolition.

We have always put the interests of the community first and we did not want to see anyone get into financial hardship, so we feel this plan provides the best outcome for all concerned.

I’m pleased to report that the council’s financial accounts are in good shape according to our provisional outturn for 2018/19.

We often get criticised about the amount of money we hold in reserves and there are frequent calls for us to use our reserves to plug gaps in the budget or lower council tax etc.

Interestingly the Wales Audit Office recently criticised another council for doing just this, so it’s good to know that we are doing the right thing with our ongoing prudent budget management approach.

Lastly, I would like to pay my respects to the first Mayor of Caerphilly County Borough Council who sadly passed away at the end of last week.

Len Lewis dedicated his life to public service and was devoted to improving communities across the county borough.

My thoughts and sympathies are with Len’s family at this difficult time.