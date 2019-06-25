THE search is still ongoing for a bone marrow match for a young boy.

Green & Co accountants in Cwmbran will be hosting a donor drive in association with DKMS UK on Tuesday, July 9 at Pembroke House, Llantarnam Way in Cwmbran.

The drive will be held between 10am and 4pm and is open to people aged between 17 and 55 to pop in and see if you could be a match.

Seven-year-old Marley Nicholls has been searching for a bone marrow donor for the past year, after being diagnosed with a rare condition called aplastic anaemia.

More than 40,000 people have signed up to the bone marrow register as a result of the #MarrowForMarley campaign, but a match has still not been found.

The campaign has also gone worldwide, with a host of international stars including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Pink and Gareth Bale pleading on social media for people to sign up.

Little Marley celebrated his seventh birthday last month surrounded by family and friends and had received over 700 cards from people across the world.