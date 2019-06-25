A DAD accused of killing his baby boy by shaking him to death was a loving father, a jury heard.

Matthew Jones, formerly of South Bank, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, is on trial for the murder of his 15-week-old son Cody Rhys Williams-Jones in early December 2016.

Paula Williams, the baby’s mother, confirmed to Newport Crown Court while giving evidence the child’s father “loved him just as much as she did”.

Engineer Jones, 26, allegedly murdered his son by shaking him so hard his eyes bled.

Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC told the jury how Cody suffered catastrophic head injuries in a violent attack.

He said there had been no prospect of him making “any significant degree of recovery” and that his life support machine was turned off.

Jones claims he “clumsily” dropped the infant on a bed at the home they lived in as a family at South Bank with Miss Williams.

The jury of seven men and five women heard how the defendant initially wanted nothing to do with the baby’s mother and the forthcoming arrival when she fell pregnant and they split up.

The court was told how Jones was concerned about finances, feelings about being ready for parenthood and worries over a genetic problem that ran through his family.

But the couple got back together by the time of Cody’s 20-week scan and the expectant dad was “excited about the birth and becoming a father”.

After the child was born, Richard Smith QC, defending Jones, put it to Miss Williams: “He (his client) loved little Cody as much as you did.”

She replied: “Yes.”

Mr Smith then said to her: “He was quite a good dad.”

Miss Williams answered: “Yes.”

The defence barrister told the court that Jones, an electrical engineer the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, near Llantrisant, was the family’s “breadwinner” and was working nights and extra shifts.

He asked Miss Williams: “Mr Jones was trying to earn as much as he could to make things as comfortable for the three of you as he could?”

She agreed.

Mr Smith said: “Matthew Jones was particularly nervous about handling Cody when he was born. He was tentative and worried about hurting his son.”

The jury also heard how Miss Williams admitted the “lion’s share” of caring for her son fell on her and that her partner was not left alone with him often.

Mr Smith said that Jones, who played rugby for Abercwmboi, would spend time in the week training and play on Saturdays.

He told how his client had dislocated his shoulder in a match on November 12, 2016 and had one arm in a sling.

A post mortem examination found Cody had suffered previous injuries including 13 broken ribs and a fractured shoulder.

Jones denies murder and manslaughter.

His trial is expected to last a month.

Proceeding.