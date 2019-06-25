NOMINATIONS are coming in for the third annual South Wales Argus Health and Care Awards, which celebrate the fantastic work being done by experts in a vast range of health and care settings the length and breadth of Gwent.

And with 10 days to go until nominations close, we want you to celebrate with us by nominating your healthcare hero or heroes for an award.

Doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, paramedics, healthcare support workers, therapists, carers - the list is pretty much endless - are working around the clock to improve outcomes and quality of life for the people they treat and care for.

Our awards aim to highlight and celebrate the excellence in practice that goes on, often unheralded, across the area.

In this third year the awards boast 15 categories - Third Sector or Community Team of the Year; Together We Achieve Award; Research Impact Award; Paramedic or First Responder of the Year; Support Staff of the Year; Outstanding Achievement Award; Midwife of the Year; Pharmacy of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Surgeon of the Year; Innovative Care in the Care Home Sector; GP Practice of the Year; Doctor of the Year; Team of the Year; and Special Recognition Nursing Award.

The aim is to build on the success of the inaugural 2017 and and last year's events.

Last year's awards night, at Chepstow Racecourse, was attended by 225 people,

The awards are run in association with Rutherford Cancer Centres, which also sponsors awards categories, along with St Joseph's Hospital, Monmouthshire Building Society, Western Power Distribution, Nuffield Health Cardiff & Vale Hospitals, My Care My Home, the Bevan Commission, Provincial Grand Lodge of Monmouthshire, South Wales Argus, and Tovey Brothers.

If you know of an individual, or a healthcare team you believe does fantastic work worthy of celebration, do not delay, nominate them today.

This can be done by visiting newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards

The closing date is for nominations is Friday July 5. The awards evening will be held at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday September 5.