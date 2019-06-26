A SUPPORT worker has been recognised for her work with students with learning and physical disabilities in Torfaen after winning a national award.

Hannah Bernard, 28, was named Support Worker of the Year (Wales) in the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards in Wales, held at The Marriott Hotel in Cardiff.

She will now join other regional finalists from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands at the national Learning Disability & Autism Awards finals in London in October.

(Hannah Bernard with John Mann, head of National Star in Wales at the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards ceremony. Picture: National Star.)

Mrs Bernard works as a facilitator at National Star in Wales, based in Mamhilad, which offers a sensory-based curriculum for young people with complex learning and physical disabilities.

She is currently training to become a tutor, having worked at Mamhilad since the base opened three years ago.

“When they called out my named I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Everyone at National Star does an amazing job but to have an award to celebrate the work you love doing is amazing.

"I’m incredibly proud to be representing National Star.”

Earlier this year, National Star was named the Specialist Provider of the year at the Tes Further Education Awards at the national ceremony in London.

Currently 16 young people access National Star College in Wales.