THE family of a care worker who was killed in the Tunisia terror attack four years ago today have paid an emotional tribute to her.

Trudy Jones, 51, was among 38 people killed by a gunman who open fired at a beach resort at Sousse, in Tunisia, on June 26, 2015.

She had been approaching the end of a holiday with friends when the atrocity broke out.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group said it was behind the attack by Tunisian student Seifeddine Rezgui.

Sister Jane Lewis, who lives in Apollo Way, Blackwood, said the family think of Trudy every single day.

She described Mrs Jones as "truly amazing", saying: “Trudy Jones (Birchard) left our lives four years ago.

“Trudy loved life and gave so much love, time and thought to everyone she ever met.

“I miss and love her.

(Trudy Jones)

“Trudy was truly amazing and still is and will never, ever be forgotten.

“That is from me, Terry Lewis, Shaun, my mother, and all Trudy’s children and grandchildren.

“God bless Trudy and keep her safe.”

She added: “I would like to thank everyone for all their support and kindness shown since Trudy passed away.”

Three months ago, Prince Harry officially dedicated a memorial to the British victims of the 2015 Tunisia terrorist attacks.

Addressing an audience of about 200 family and friends of those who died, Prince Harry said: “In memory of all those who lost their lives. And to the families whose lives were changed forever by these events. I would like to pay my deepest respects to you and officially dedicated this memorial to your loved ones.”