ARGUS readers have thrown their full support behind our ongoing Foodbank Appeal to feed society's most vulnerable people.

This week we launched an appeal to provide as much food as possible to Newport Foodbank which has, in just six months, handed out out an eye-watering 12 tonnes of food to those in desperate need.

Numerous businesses - Barnabas Arts House, Baneswell Social Club, McCann's Rock 'n' Ale Bar and X-Clusive Jewellery - have announced they will act as drop-off points, meaning people can leave food items there.

Members of the public have also pledged their support.

MORE NEWS:

John Powell, of Baneswell, is one of many who has donated food.

He said: "I dropped off food because I know of people who have no choice but to use foodbanks. It makes me angry to think we still have foodbanks."

Another Baneswell resident, Stuart Black, added: "When I read about it in the paper I knew I had to donate."

Newport Foodbank manager Jon Slocombe thanked people for their donations, saying: "Thanks so much for supporting us. Collection points are already receiving donations.

"Please keep it coming."