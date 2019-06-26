A HEROIN addict who smashed his way into a family home was caught after he left blood at the scene when he cut himself.

Prolific offender Junior Marquinne Norris, aged 39, from Pontypool, targeted a house in Usk last year and fled empty-handed when he set off the intruder alarm.

The bungling burglar was on licence when he carried out the break-in and had driven to the property, his licence plate being taken down by neighbours.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said how Norris broke into the empty house in Usk last November when the family were away for the night.

He told the court: “He smashed a window and cut himself and left some blood on the inside wall of the utility room.

“The defendant left without taking anything when the burglar alarm was triggered.”

Mr Strobl said detectives linked Norris to the crime with DNA evidence from the blood he left.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the complainant in the case read his victim impact statement.

He said: “I came home from a nice night away with my family to find broken glass everywhere and that someone had violated my family home.”

The victim added that the crime had “frightened my children and wife”.

The defendant, of Lower Ty Gwyn Road, Garndiffaith, pleaded guilty to burglary.

The court heard how has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in custody over his life with 34 previous convictions for 81 offences.

His prison terms include a six-and-a-half year stretch for a robbery committed in 2007 and 48 months for burglary in 2015.

Paul Hewitt, mitigating, said his client was “committed to his partner and daughter” and had struggled with life as a heroin addict.

His barrister added: “He wants to rid himself of this terrible habit.”

Mr Hewitt said the defendant “can’t remember anything about the burglary”.

He asked the court to give Norris full credit for his early guilty plea.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, jailed him for 16 months, banned him from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge.