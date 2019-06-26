UPDATE 7.44am: There is slow traffic currently on the M4 westbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25a (Newport, A4042).

The congestion westbound beyond the Coldra has now eased.

A467 Forge Lane traffic southbound is now tailing back towards the Chartist Drive junction at Rogerstone.

TRAFFIC is slowing up on the M4 eastbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 23a (Magor services).

But other than that, the M4 both ways around Newport is currently clear.

The A467 Forge Road southbound, and High Cross Road southbound are getting increasingly busy as usual.

Motorists using the B4596 Caerleon Road to get into Caerleon this morning are also reminded that a lane is closed near the Beaufort Road junction while water main works are carried out, so allow more time to get through the temporary traffic lights.