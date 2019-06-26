WORKERS at the AB InBev brewery in Magor who are members of the Unite trade union will be balloted next month for potential industrial action.

The union took to Twitter to share the news, and said the ballot was the result of "an ongoing pay dispute".

The ballot will take place some time in July, according to the same Unite tweet.

"We would like to take this opportunity to urge [AB InBev] to return to negotiations so that any form of industrial action can be avoided," the union's tweet added.

Today (Wednesday), a spokesman for Unite told the Argus no date had been set for the ballot to take place.