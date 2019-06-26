POLICE are appealing to the public again for information regarding a teenager from Newport, who has been missing now for more than two weeks.

Rahal Ibrahim, who has connections to the Pill area, particularly near Commercial Road, has not been seen since around 6pm on Sunday June 9..

Gwent Police are concerned for the 15-year-old's welfare, and are appealing for the public's help to find him.

Rahal is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with any information relating to Rahal’s whereabouts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 007 of 11/6/19.

Alternatively, you can direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.