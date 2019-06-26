A 16-year-old from the Tredegar area - Chloe Jones - has been reported as missing.

She was last seen on Friday June 21, at around 4.50pm in the Beechwood Park area of Newport.

She had left home on Saturday June 15, stating she was staying going to stay with friends.

Gwent Police are concerned for her welfare.

Chloe is approximately 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 569 of 19/6/19.

Alternatively, direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.