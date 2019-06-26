A WOMAN has been banned from keeping any animal for three years after causing unnecessary suffering to her pet dog.

Buster, a Shih Tzu type dog belonging to Lisa Maria Rayner, of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran, was found to be in an emaciated state when examined by a RSPCA inspector last February.

Rayner, 37, pleaded guilty at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court to a charge under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog by failing to investigate and address the causes of his poor bodily condition and weight loss.

“When I found this poor little guy he was in an emaciated condition," said RSPCA inspector Izzi Hignell.

(Buster was found in a "skeletal" condition, his fluffy coat belying how emaciated he was - Picture - RSPCA)

"He looked thin but as he is really fluffy you couldn’t really tell how bad his condition was.

"But when I felt him he was skeletal to touch. He weighed just 4.85 kilos. There was just no excuse for leaving him in this poor condition.

“Since he has been fed appropriately and has been wormed, he has put on weight and is now around double the weight, and is looking really healthy.

"He is such a lovely little dog and now following this outcome of this case, he will soon be made available for rehoming. He now weighs a healthy 8.950 kilos.”

As well as imposing the three-year ban, the magistrates ordered Rayner to pay a total of £600 - comprising a fine, costs, and a victim surcharge - and they made Buster subject to a deprivation order.

He is being cared for at the RSPCA's Newport Animal Centre ahead of being offered for rehoming.

