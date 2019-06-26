HOMES on Wales’ most polluted street will be knocked down by the council in a bid to improve long-standing air quality issues, it has been decided.

Caerphilly council’s cabinet approved the authority’s final plan for tackling air pollution on the A472, Woodside Terrace, Hafod-yr-ynys, at a meeting today – where nitrogen dioxide levels have been recorded as the highest in the UK outside central London.

The plan will see the council purchase 23 of the worst affected properties along the south side of the A472, offering residents 150 per cent of the market value for their homes to ensure they do not suffer financial hardship.

It will allow the council to meet air quality targets in the shortest possible time, by 2022.

Council officer Maria Godfrey told councillors that most residents on the street favour the demolition option, with many complaining about the impact of air quality on their lives.

“There are one or two who do not want to go because they have got family ties, and no amount of money can change that, but the majority are supportive,” Ms Godfrey said.

Christina Harrhy, interim chief executive of the council, said the council will seek to reach agreement with residents over the purchase of their homes, and that compulsory purchases would be “a last resort.”

Opposition councillors had criticised the council for previously favouring an alternative approach relying on vehicle emissions improving over time.

But councillor Carl Cuss said it was important to protect residents from losing out financially.

“The reason we went through with this approach was to avoid residents falling into financial hardship,” Cllr Cuss said.

“If we had taken the recommendation at that time we would have had to offer residents market value for their homes which would not have been acceptable.”

Council leader, Dave Poole, said the plan would improve air quality and homes for residents who would be able to step outside and “take a deep breath” again.

“The council has always maintained that we must put the interests of Hafodyrynys residents first,” Cllr Poole said.

“This decision really is a ‘win-win’ situation for all concerned and we are pleased that the Welsh Government has responded to our calls for funding to provide residents with a fair financial package.”