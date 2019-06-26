A GROUP of men climbed the three tallest mountains in the UK to leave their friend’s ashes on top of Snowdon.

Sam Howells, from Caerleon, passed away unexpectedly last year. He was described by close friend Ryan James as a “brotherly character” who was “always there to talk to.”

Five of Sam’s friends, also all from Caerleon, wanted to give him a send off to remember, so decided to trek the Three Peaks in his memory.

(From left: Gareth Jones, Ollie Santavy, Sam Howells, Ryan Bellew, Matthew Cooke - bottom, Alex Malyn - back, Joe Hoare, Ryan James - bottom right)

As well as a fitting send off for Sam, the friends were able to raise £7,000 for mental health charity Newport Mind.

Mr James, 29, finished the challenge in under 24 hours with friends Joe Hoare, 29, Ryan Bellew, 28, Gareth Jones, 29, and Matthew Cooke, 29.

In all, they climbed a whopping 3,064 metres, taking in the peaks of Ben Nevis (1345 metres), Scafell Pike (978 metres) and Snowdon (1085 metres).

Mr James told the South Wales Argus that issues around mental health were close to the forefront of the group of friend’s minds in the wake of Sam’s death.

At the top of Snowdon, the friends scattered Sam’s ashes – after having carried them up to the other two peaks.

“That moment hit me a lot,” said Mr Hoare.

(Front l-r: Ryan Bellew, Tegan Howells (Sam's sister), Gareth Jones, Joe Hoare, Sally Howells (Sam's mum). Back l-r: Rob Howells, Matthew Cooke, Ryan James)

“But we were able to help each other through it.”

They said their motivation was to raise money for a good cause in Sam’s memory, and the friends were spurred on by Sam’s parents who were waiting at the bottom of Snowdon to cheer them across the finish line.

“It really was an overwhelming experience,” said Mr Hoare.

The funds raised by the climbers will be used to provide support and advice to anyone experiencing mental health issues.

Newport Mind spokeswoman Hillary Sloan said: “We are very grateful to this group of young men, particularly as men don’t always talk about their mental health.

“All donations are appreciated and enable us to continue providing a quality service.”