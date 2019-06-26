A NEWPORT man is in a critical but stable condition after reportedly jumping from a moving van on the A470.

The incident is being linked to an earlier report of concern for a man on a bridge near the same road at the Fiddlers Elbow roundabout in Abercynon.

A 46-year-old man from Newport is still in hospital.

The busy road was closed for several hours yesterday (Tuesday, June 25) while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to two incidents which led to the closure of the A470 Taffs Well on Tuesday.

"At approximately 3.40pm a report was received of concern for a man on a bridge at Fiddlers Elbow roundabout, Abercynon. Prior to attendance the man had left the area in a white van.

"Then at 3.55pm calls were received of a man having alighted from a moving white van, on the southbound carriageway of the A470 at Taffs Well.

The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with serious injuries where his condition is described as critical.

"Officers wish to thank members of the public who assisted at scene for their assistance. They would also like to thank the public for their patience during the road closures.

"Anyone who may have witnessed either incident, the manner of driving of the vehicle, or has dash cam footage is requested to contact South Wales Police on 101 and quote Occurrence number 1900229321."