Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM David Rowlands:

FIRSTLY, can I thank those who voted for the Brexit Party in the EU elections, we had a stunning result.

Now we are moving to the next stage and to Birmingham where Nigel Farage will unveil the Big Idea and where the party will progress from here.

One particularly disturbing aspect of the campaign however was the actions of the far left, whether in the guise of the Lib Dems or the Labour Party.

At a Brexit rally in Merthyr a number of these far-left activists attempted to prevent attendees by lying in the road at the entrance to the venue.

These anti-democratic tactics of bullying, intimidation and harassment are the hallmarks of a fascist left movement now entering British politics.

On a personal note I wish to explain my decision to leave Ukip and join the Brexit Party.

I served Ukip for more than 20 years, weathering the turmoil of the party in the Assembly in the belief that Nigel Farage would one day return to lead the party.

Subsequent events prevented Nigel from doing so, and his launch of the Brexit Party meant that Ukip’s ability to influence the UK Government in the Brexit negotiations was much weakened.

I first joined Ukip because I believed passionately in two things - the sovereignty of the United Kingdom and the unity of the United Kingdom.

I now believe that it is the Brexit Party under Nigel Farage which is most likely to influence the UK Government on those two objectives.

I also believe that, by joining the Brexit Party, I shall be better placed to deliver on what the overwhelming number of people voted for with Ukip - to leave the European superstate and regain our status as a sovereign nation.

Moving on to other matters, It is quite sickening to listen to Welsh politicians in the Assembly consistently talking down the United Kingdom, whilst praising everything about the EU.

This despite recent figures showing that Britain is still Europe’s foremost investment destination, attracting more inward investment than Germany and France combined.

Most economists now predict a no-deal scenario will be less damaging than that predicted by the Remainers because there will be no tariffs imposed by either the EU or the UK after Brexit.

Let’s acknowledge the strengths of this great nation of ours and ignore the doom and gloom scenarios dreamed up by the Remoaners.