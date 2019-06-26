The owners of Newport's Celtic Manor Resort has bought a hotel and restaurant in Magor and is also launching a new hotel marque.

The Celtic Collection, an award-winning range of hotels which include the Celtic Manor Resort, has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition the former Hampton by Hilton at Magor, which will become the first Tŷ Hotel next month. It has also bought the nearby Sawyers restaurant.

The 129-bedroom hotel, which will be managed by the team at the Celtic Manor, is five miles along the M4 from the resort.

The Celtic Collection now includes the main resort hotel with adjoining Manor House, Coldra Court by Celtic Manor, the Newbridge on Usk country inn restaurant with rooms, and the newly acquired Tŷ Hotel at Magor.

Celtic Manor Resort chief executive Ian Edwards said: “We are delighted to be expanding The Celtic Collection with the creation of this Tŷ Hotel at the former Hampton by Hilton at Magor.

“It is exciting to be launching this new brand which will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio of properties. Tŷ will offer something different to what we provide at the Celtic Manor Resort and our existing hotels.

“It is aimed at travellers with a purpose who are looking for a simple room for the night, maybe two, while they attend a meeting or event, or are simply travelling through. They want easy check-in, good wifi and great coffee – no distractions, just what they need and nothing they don’t.

“We know the demand for this type of comfortable and essential accommodation is strong and that demand will only increase when we open the International Convention Centre Wales later in the summer.

"With this hotel located just five miles from Celtic Manor, we will have another attractive alternative for people attending and working on events at the convention centre as well as other event venues across South Wales.”

Tŷ is the Welsh word for 'house' and reflects a new style of mid-range hotel offering from The Celtic Collection.

Tŷ is aimed at people staying one or two nights who need a comfortable and functional resting place while attending a meeting, conference, concert, family get-together or sporting event.

The Tŷ Hotel at Magor has a bar and serves a complimentary breakfast. Sawyers serves an all-day menu inspired by American flavours.

There are no plans to make any immediate changes to the hotel when The Celtic Collection takes over on July 1 and the management and staff will all remain in place under the leadership of hotel manager Roger Goldsworthy.