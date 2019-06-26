TWO masked armed robbers who burst into their disabled victim’s home and pointed a gun at him were jailed for a total of more than 10 years.

Richard Goman and Sian McCullough were wearing balaclavas when they targeted Robert Elliot at his sheltered accommodation in Newport, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said.

The 60-year-old “vulnerable man” was so terrified he handed over his bank card and gave them his PIN number before they made off with his television and £5 in loose change.

Minutes later they withdrew £250 from a cash point to feed their drug addiction after the raid in the Pill area of the city.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the victim has since died following the January 31 attack but there was no link between his passing and the robbery.

Mr Cobbe said: “Robert Elliot was a disabled man and the defendants had seen him around on his mobility scooter. They considered him an easy target.

“They were dressed in dark clothing, wore balaclavas to conceal their identity and took a weapon – an imitation firearm.

“Mr Elliot was in bed when he was woken up by the sound of the buzzer at his door. He saw some sort of reflective marking and thought it was the police.

“When he opened the door, Goman was standing there with the gun in his hand and he pointed it at the complainant and demanded, ‘Where’s the money?’

“Mr Elliot was bullied back into his bedroom where the terrified victim gave them his bank card and told them his PIN number.”

Mr Cobbe added: “Within minutes, Goman was helping himself to £250 from a cashpoint.”

The court heard how detectives used CCTV images to track down the pair.

Goman, aged 38, formerly of Newport, but latterly of Drybrook Close, St Mellons, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.

McCullough, aged 42, of East Lynne Gardens, Caerleon, admitted the same charges.

Judge Niclas Parry was told that Goman has 23 convictions for 43 offences, including two for robbery from 2002 and 2015.

McCullough has 13 convictions for 25 offences and had served six months in prison for theft from a dwelling.

Gareth Morley, representing Goman, admitted the victim must have been “terrified” but added that no violence was used.

Gareth Williams, for McCullough, said she is a mother with a “number of children”.

He told the court that his client has had “a drug problem for a long time” and that recently she has “lived her life on the streets of Pill”.

Her barrister said that McCullough was hoping to be drug free and live with her daughter who runs a farm in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Judge Parry told the defendants: “Mr Elliot gave you his PIN because he was afraid you might come back and shoot him.

“It is sad and depressing to think that this ordeal happened during the last months of his life although there is no link between it and his passing.”

He jailed Goman for seven years and seven months and McCullough for two years and seven months.

Both will have to pay a victim surcharge upon their release from custody.