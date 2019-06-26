RESIDENTS believe that children are being exposed to a health hazard around their primary school.

Bins have been overflowing and rubbish surrounding them for weeks on the lanes and streets leading to Ty-Sign Primary School.

(An image of the overflowing bin by the nursery entrance to Ty-Sign Primary School. Residents say it has been like this for over a month. Picture: Carol Dyson)

There are also claims that needles and bits of broken glass are dotted around the area, including on paths leading to the school.

Residents have taken to social media to express their concern and frustration after numerous attempts to get the council to sort the problem have failed.

The social media posts have been met with multiple comments from parents and people who live near the school about how disgusted they are with the state of the area and how they have reported it on countless occasions.

One resident, Chris Thomas, replied to a Facebook thread showing the state of the litter outside of the nursery entrance to the school and said that it had been like that for two months and she had given up trying to litter pick in the area.

Another, Janice Thomas, agreed that it has been like it for a long time. She said: “This bin is always like that as they don’t empty it regularly. We’re lucky if its emptied once a month.”

Parents say they are worried that with the heat and the litter, it will attract rats and other vermin to the area and also potentially lead to illness through fumes from the mess mixed with the summer heat or injury from stepping on, or trying to pick up some of the rubbish.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the team have visited today to cleanse the area, and the cleansing crew will also return tomorrow.

The bins are emptied on a regular basis as part of the borough-wide cleansing schedule.

She added, “Littering is an environmental crime which has a real adverse impact upon communities and the environment. There really is no excuse for it; we all have a collective responsibility for our area and anyone caught littering by our team of enforcement officers will receive a fixed penalty notice”.