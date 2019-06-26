A WOMAN born in Blaenavon celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday by returning to the town for a meal with her family.

Minnie Gray was originally from the town, but moved away aged just 14 to find work in London, where she became a maid.

She met her husband Sidney when she was 17, and they were married three years later in December 1939 in Blaenavon at Ebenezer Chapel. After they married Mrs Gray went to work in her husband’s family bakers shop in Tottenham.

The couple were married for more than 50 years, and had three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

To celebrate her landmark birthday, Mrs Gray, who still lives in London, returned to Blaenavon to see her family for an afternoon tea at Butterflies bar and restaurant.

Mrs Gray said that she had fond memories of growing up in the town.

“I remember playing skipping games in the street with my friends, as there were no cars to worry about,” she said.

“I have seen a lot of changes over the last 100 years. Using electric lights rather than gas lights, having running hot water, mobile phones, televisions, and seeing men walking on the moon.”

Mrs Gray said she was “very surprised” to receive a card from the Queen, and thought it was “very special”.

When asked what her secret to long life is, Mrs Gray said: “Clean living and enjoying life.”

Even at 100 years old, she still enjoys cruising holidays and will be off to the Norwegian Fjords again in July.